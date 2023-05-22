MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A convicted felon faces multiple second-degree murder charges from different incidents, all within a week.
On May 20, Memphis Police went to an address on Summer Avenue, regarding an aggravated assault.
When officers arrived, they found a man laying in the parking lot, with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Additionally, police saw a vehicle nearby was also struck by gunfire.
Surveillance footage showed a blue Honda Odyssey with TN tag BDP 7818, drive through the parking lot, and someone fired gunshots.
The shooting victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Later in the day, MPD responded to another shooting call, this time at a residence on Faxon Avenue.
When officers arrived, they saw two gunshot holes at the home.
A witness told police that the same blue Honda drove by, and 5-6 gunshots were fired at the home, court records showed.
Later on May 21, police saw the Odyssey.
As officers approached, the driver in the Odyssey took off, resulting in a police chase.
During the chase, officers saw the driver, Larry Brown, throw a Smith and Wesson gun out the window, police said.
After the Honda came to a stop, Brown fled on foot, but was quickly taken into custody.
The passenger in the Odyssey told police that Brown was the one who fired shots in the parking lot, and at the home, because he was angry.
Larry Brown was charged two counts of attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, possession of firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, convicted felon in possession of handgun, and intentionally evading arrest.
Brown is a felon and was convicted of murder on December 13, 1993, and was sentenced to 15 years, according to an affidavit.
Brown also is facing two counts of attempted second-degree murder, and theft of property $1,000 or less in a separate incident on May 16.
On May 16 at approximately 2:45 p.m., a Family Dollar employee saw Brown and a woman steal $200 worth of soap, before exiting the store without paying.
The employee went outside to confront the two.
During the altercation, Brown fired a gunshot into the employee's leg, police said.
Brown has a scheduled court date for both incidents on May 23.
