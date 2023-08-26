MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man responsible for attempted murder after shooting his neighbor have been arrested, court records show.

36-year-old Charles Baker was charged with criminal attempt felony in the first degree, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and convicted felon in possession of a handgun, records show.

He is due in court Aug 8, 2023 at 9 a.m.

Below is the original story:

Memphis Police are looking for the man who is facing attempted murder charges after shooting his neighbor, police said.

The Memphis Police Department said that they went to the shooting near Breedlove Street on August 22 and found a woman shot multiple times.

The woman was shot after an argument between her and Charles Baker according to police.

A warrant has been issued for Baker and he was last seen driving a gold Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

Baker should be considered armed and dangerous.

This is an ongoing investigation.