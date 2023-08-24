MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is facing charges after a deadly pedestrian crash that happened in North Memphis, court documents showed.
A man and a woman were leaving a restaurant and trying to cross over Jackson Avenue before being hit, court documents showed.
A witness told police that a suspect was driving his car at a high rate of speed when he hit the man and woman. The witness also said that he did not stop and drove off away from the scene.
The woman died and the man was sent to the hospital in critical condition. He spent over a month in the hospital for the life threatening injuries before being released.
Damien Washington was the man developed as the suspect in the investigation. Court documents showed that he was driving a 2012 Infiniti when the deadly crash happened.
After the crash, police said he took the car over a friend's house and said he needed to leave it there for a couple of days.
The friend noticed damage to the hood as well as blood on the windshield, court documents showed.
The friend told Washington that police were over at his house investigating the crash and Washington told him that "he wasn't doing anything because it was not him."
Police were able to go over Washington's house and contact him.
He is now facing many charges including leaving the scene of an accident involving death, aggravated assault, and vehicular homicide.
He was set to appear in court on Thursday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Brother of Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta shot to death at gas station, reports say
- Man wanted after armed robbery at Memphis school, police say
- Food delivery driver wanted for car burglary outside Memphis fast food restaurant, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives