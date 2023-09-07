MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting a man at a local gas station, court records showed.
According to court records, Memphis Police officers went to a shooting on July 5 around 5:15 p.m. at the Z Best Market on Macon Road.
A man told police that he drove onto the parking lot of the gas station and a man in a black Infiniti fired shots into his car.
He also told police he went to a nearby area for help when he was shot multiple times. He was later sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, court records showed.
Investigators spoke with the man and he identified a man as Cristian Arteaga he believed is responsible for shooting him.
Investigators found video from the shooting from a nearby location that showed Arteaga driving a black Infiniti.
Arteaga was armed with a gun and wearing the same clothing as the shooter in the video.
On September 6, Arteaga was found and was sent in for questioning by law enforcement. He admitted to shooting the man at the local gas station.
The victim's car was also damaged in the shooting as well.
He was charged with criminal attempt-second degree murder, possession of a firearm, and vandalism.
