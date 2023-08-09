Man facing charges after shooting sister's boyfriend, records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. A man is facing charges after he shot and assaulted his sister's boyfriend, court documents showed.
On May 30, investigators went to a aggravated assault call at the New Horizon Apartments and spoke to security.
Security told law enforcements that a man driving a black sedan said he had been shot before leaving the scene. Security also said that he was told by another resident that a man dressed in all black ran through the complex towards Long Bow Drive after the shooting.
Officers found a Smith&Wessen handgun under a black tarp near the area of 3604 Long Bow Drive that appeared to be stolen.
Officers received information that the victims was near Crescent Ave with gunshot wounds to both legs. He said that he was assaulted by his girlfriend's brother in the parking lot of the apartments, court documents showed.
The man responsible for assaulting the victim was described as medium skin tone, with shoulder length dreads dressed in all black clothing.
A man matching the description was seen running through the apartments, residents told officers.
When officers conducted a knock and talk at a residency, one of the individuals matched the description and later identified as Marquavious Readus. He also showed relation to the victim's girlfriend.
Investigators met with the victim and he identified Readus as the one who assaulted him. The victim also told police he overheard a conversation between the girlfriend and another woman saying that she was sending Readus to kill him.
Minutes later, he said he was approached by Readus and he struck the victim on the head and fired multiple shots.
Marquavious Readus is charged with criminal attempt first degree murder, employ fire arm with the intentions to commit a felony, aggravated assault, theft of property, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
