MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made after a man was shot to death in Westwood on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
At around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on Melwood Street, south of Western Park Drive, MPD said.
Parron Hooker was inside the house when the shooting happened and law enforcements took him in for questioning, court documents showed.
Hooker told MPD that he set the man up to be robbed.
The suspects followed Hooker to the man's house and parked their car nearby.
Shortly after, Hooker went inside of the house to purchase weed from the man, while the suspects followed behind him with guns and demanded money from the man.
The suspects then shot the man and took money and other unknown items from the house, court documents showed.
The suspects left the scene after they robbed the man.
According to court documents, Hooker provided the suspects with information that led to the robbery which included where the man kept the money inside of the home.
Parron Hooker, 22, was charged with first degree murder and aggravated robbery, according to court documents.
He is set to appear in court on July 13.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man charged with murder of Campbell Clinic doctor in Collierville
- Two people dead after stolen car crashes in Parkway Village, police say
- Woman steals from former police officer after he falls dead in front of her, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives