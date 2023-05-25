MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police tracked down a man in a hospital's patient room to arrest him for allegedly stealing a car.
Cobe McCarter, 22, was charged May 24 with theft of property $10,000 to $60,000, and vandalism $1,000 to $2,500, according to court documents.
Two more separate sets of criminal charges were filed by police against him in January, records show.
On Jan. 23, McCarter was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.
On Jan. 3, McCarter was charged with carjacking and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.
A woman reported that her Hyundai Sonata was stolen on May 23rd.
The next day police acted on a tip and found the car parked at Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women on Humphrey's Boulevard.
Relying on hospital security video, officers tracked the man's image seen at the car to a man in a room on the hospital's third floor.
Personal items, including credit cards and an ID belonging to the owner of the stolen car, were found inside it at the hospital, police said.
Damage was done to the car's steering column.
McCarter was taken to the ATF office and interviewed. He waived his Miranda rights.
He told police that he got the car from a woman named Melinda after paying her $50 to drive it.
He could not provide her last name nor her address.
His bond was set at $250,000.
