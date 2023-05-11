MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man a is facing over 100 charges after the Memphis Police Department Organized Crime Unit executed a search warrant regarding an animal cruelty complaint.
The Memphis Police Department Organized Crime Unit went to the area of Dunn Avenue when they received information from the Memphis Animal Shelter (MAS) that the location was possibly involved in illegal cockfighting, MPD said.
When Detectives got to the scene, they saw many roosters in individual cages on the property, Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
The homeowner and suspect, Pedro Hernandez, got back to his home, and was place into custody, MPD said.
When Detectives started the search warrant, they found a large amount of cash, 75 gaffs attached to birds where they fought, a spur saw, medicines and vitamins, a ledger, and scales.
Detectives also found several roosters that had thick ropes attached to their legs.
According to MPD, some birds had no food or water, and several were injured or near death. 98 birds were rescued by MAS; 15 adult roosters, 34 chicks, and 34 chickens.
According to MPD, Pedro Hernandez, 45, was charged with 15 counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, 15 counts of Animal Fighting, and 83 counts of Cruelty to Animals .
His bond has not been set at this time.
