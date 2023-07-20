MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is facing 12 counts of reckless endangerment, among other charges, after shooting into a home during a Father's Day party, according to Memphis Police.
On June 19, a man, later identified as Quintarius Henderson, was angry with a woman because he wanted to leave and she didn't.
According to police, the verbal argument would later get physical, as Henderson grabbed the woman by the hair and began to pull her towards the door.
A man at the party stepped in to try to deescalate, which is when the two men started fighting, court records showed.
Henderson would later run out of the house, pull out a gun, and fire several shots into the house, police said.
According to an affidavit, the man who stepped in was shot in his left leg, which severed a femoral artery; another victim was shot in the chest; and a bullet grazed a woman's shoulder.
There were a total of 15 people in the home at the time of the shooting, including 10 children, police said.
Quintarius Henderson was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, three counts of aggravated assault, 12 counts of reckless endangerment, and domestic assault.
