MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was caught on surveillance footage firing one shot after he was allegedly "harassing others for money" at a Memphis gas station last week, police said.
The Memphis Police Department on Monday released footage of the shooting that happened just after 9:15 p.m. Aug. 28 at Murphy Express on Summer Avenue in the Meadowbrook neighborhood.
During that time, officers responded to an aggravated assault at the gas station and learned that a man "harassed" victims by asking for money, police said.
Police said that when the victims got out of the store, the same man was still there, "aggressively harassing others for money."
One of the victims, police said, exchanged words with the man as they drove away and the man fired a shot at the victim, hitting the vehicle. Police did not say if anyone was injured.
The man suspected of firing the shot is described to have a light-colored complexion with a medium build and tattoos on his forehead. Police said that he was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and black and white Jordan 12 sneakers.
The man is a known visitor to the Murphy Express gas station.
Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
