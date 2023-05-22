MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man allegedly shot at four people, including three juveniles, inside a car driving away from an apartment unit.
Willie Breakfield, 67, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault.
The driver of a car was about to leave an apartment complex on Richmond Avenue on May 21st around 8:30 p.m. when Breakfield exited his apartment and fired one bullet from a shotgun, police said.
Passengers included the driver's two juvenile brothers and a juvenile son, all between the ages of one and 16.
No one was injured.
The car left the scene and the driver called the police before returning to meet with them.
Breakfield's home was searched and the weapon was recovered by police.
He was arrested and admitted to police, after waiving his Miranda rights, that he fired at the car in order to "scare" the driver and his two brothers, police said.
No information on Breakfield's bond has been made.
