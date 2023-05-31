Willows Apartments Shooting

A man was found dead after shots were fired at the Willows Apartments on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, according to Memphis Police. 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was found dead after gunfire rang out at a Memphis apartment complex on Wednesday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

MPD said shots were fired at the Willows Apartments on Willow Cove around 11:20 a.m. 

When police arrived, a man lay dead at the scene, MPD said. 

No suspect information was provided and police urged anyone who knows anything about this man's death to call Shelby County CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News