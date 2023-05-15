Generic police lights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was found dead at the scene by officers Sunday night, May 14.

Police responded to a man-down call on Westmont Street, near Highway 61 and Shelby Drive.

A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead by police after arrival.

The call was made to police dispatch just before 10:30 p.m. 

No suspects were reported.

It remains an ongoing death investigation, police said.

