MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was found dead at the scene by officers Sunday night, May 14.
Police responded to a man-down call on Westmont Street, near Highway 61 and Shelby Drive.
A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead by police after arrival.
The call was made to police dispatch just before 10:30 p.m.
No suspects were reported.
It remains an ongoing death investigation, police said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Large police presence near Harbor town restaurant after shots fired, police say
- Child dead after shooting near Walker Homes neighborhood, police say
- Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives