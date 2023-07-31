WATCH: Memphis Police respond to man down call in Westwood area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was found dead in the Westwood area Monday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

MPD said they received a "man-down" call at Bonwood and Melwood around 5 a.m. 

When officers got there, one man was dead at the scene, police said. 

No cause of death was revealed but Memphis Police did say that they were treating the man's death as a homicide investigation. 

If you know what or who killed this man, Memphis Police urge you call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

