MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was found dead Thursday near the Shelby County jail in Downtown Memphis, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers were flagged down around 6:40 p.m. near B.B. King Boulevard and Washington Avenue about an "unresponsive male."
The officers found the man and he was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Memphis Fire Department, police said.
Police said they do not suspect foul play in his death.
The death investigation is ongoing, police said.
