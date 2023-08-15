MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after Memphis Police (MPD) found him at a Whitehaven gas station with gunshot wounds, MPD said.
Police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m.
The victim was reported observing a group of men breaking into his vehicle, police said.
According to MPD, when the man confronted the group they shot him.
Officers found a man at a Marathon Gas Station on Airways Boulevard and rushed him to Regional One Health in critical condition, MPD said.
On Tuesday night, MPD released surveillance footage of the incident.
In the video you can see three men get out of the car loaded with guns and fled the scene on foot.
According to police, the three men responsible ran off toward the Highland Meadow Apartments.
If you know who or where those men are, Memphis Police urged you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.
