MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was found shot in Southeast Memphis on Saturday night, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard, just south of Dwight Road, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to Methodist South Hospital by private vehicle and later airlifted to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.
No other details were released.
