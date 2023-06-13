MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who was arrested on a Greyhound bus in Memphis with nearly a kilo of fentanyl, over 5,000 fentanyl pills and over 990 grams of cocaine has pled guilty, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).
The DOJ said that 34-year-old Juan Covarrubias-Garcia pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams of more more fentanyl and 500 grams or more of cocaine.
Covarrubias-Garcia was arrested on November 14, 2022 after agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force found him on a Greyhound bus station in Memphis on a bus from Oklahoma City.
The 34-year-old had two brown bricks wrapped in mailing tape, leading authorities to search him and find 990.8 grams of cocaine and nearly 1 kilogram of fentanyl powder and 5,033 fentanyl pills, the DOJ said.
Covarrubias-Garcia will be sentenced on September 13, 2023.
The penalty for possession of 400 grams or more of fentanyl is no less than 10 years in prison and no more than a life sentence. The penalty for possession of 500 grams or more of cocaine is no less than five years in prison and no more than 40 years.
