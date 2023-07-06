MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Kenneth Bell said his 2012 White Jeep Cherokee SRT was impounded Friday.
On Wednesday, when he went to pay the fee to pick it up from the Memphis Police Impound Lot, he was told it had been stolen Sunday.
"They were like, 'We will let me know when they find it.' How can you let me know when you find it when you didn't even let me know it was stolen?” said Bell.
Questions arise on how this could happen.
The impound lot is fenced in, a sign states that no civilian vehicles beyond this point and there is security monitoring the lot.
There are several surveillance cameras overseeing visitors’ every move.
"How did the people who stole it know it was there? It's not like they are walking around casing the lot. Someone had to tell them it was there,” said Bell.
He is convinced this may be an inside job. So, Thursday he visited the impound lot asking for more information.
“It is like they know something, but don't want to tell me nothing. So now they don't want to talk. Yesterday, I had everyone talking. Today, they are acting like we are on trial or they are about to get arrested,” said Bell.
While employees remain tight-lipped four days after the SUV was stolen, Bell is forced to foot the bill for a rental car.
He hopes his vehicle is not found damaged or worse.
"The deposit, ($300)-something. Renting the car, I’m out close to $900 for just five days,” said Bell.
Late Thursday afternoon, police sent FOX13 a report from early Sunday morning.
The supervisor here reported someone crashed through the gate in a white Jeep Cherokee and a Dodge Durango.
A witness reported seeing eight men ditch the Durango in North Memphis and drive off in the jeep.
FOX13 asked the police for pictures and videos that are a part of the report but have not received them yet.
