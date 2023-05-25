HORN LAKE, Miss. - A child was arrested Wednesday after he tried to steal a man's car at Zaxby's, police said.
According to the Horn Lake Police Department (HLPD), officers responded about 9 p.m. Wednesday to the fast food restaurant on Goodman Road after several calls about a man hanging onto the hood of a vehicle.
Police said the car owner was inside the restaurant when a child broke into his vehicle and tried to leave with it.
That was when the man tried to stop the car from leaving by jumping on its hood, police said.
Police said the car owner was left with "minor abrasions" and was treated at the scene.
The child was arrested and charged with attempted motor vehicle theft and providing a false identity, police said.
No other details were released.
