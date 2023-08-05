Police light

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Mt. Pisgah neighborhood, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 4:30 p.m. to a shooting on Skylark Drive and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said that he was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

No other details were released.

