MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Mt. Pisgah neighborhood, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 4:30 p.m. to a shooting on Skylark Drive and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.
Police said that he was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.
No other details were released.
