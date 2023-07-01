SCSO Cruiser generic

SCSO Cruiser generic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 10 a.m., deputies heard reports of a man struck by a vehicle on Hacks Cross Road, near Marsha Woods Drive, in southeast Shelby County.

A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition by Shelby County Fire, deputies said.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News