MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 10 a.m., deputies heard reports of a man struck by a vehicle on Hacks Cross Road, near Marsha Woods Drive, in southeast Shelby County.
A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition by Shelby County Fire, deputies said.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
