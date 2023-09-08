MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The shooting inside at Lil Baby's concert inside of the FedExForum Thursday was premediated and the man who was shot was targeted, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
The man was wheeled out of the FedExForum on a stretcher after the gunshot went off around 10:30 p.m. during Lil Baby's concert in Memphis.
Video obtained by FOX13 shows a man being wheeled out from the concert. About 12 hours after he was taken to the hospital, MPD said that man was in non-critical condition.
The show was abruptly canceled as fans fled and ducked for cover.
Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the day after the shooting, claiming that fans will receive refunds for the canceled show.
"Unfortunately I Couldn't Perform Last Night In Memphis , Ima Make Sure Everybody Gets A Refund Tho (heart hands emoji)," the rapper posted.
Unfortunately I Couldn’t Perform Last Night In Memphis , Ima Make Sure Everybody Gets A Refund Tho 🫶🏽— Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) September 8, 2023
Fans at the concert told FOX13 that they heard a gunshot go off while Lil Baby was on stage.
"It was during Rylo (Rodriguez) performance," one fan told FOX13 after the shooting. "so, everything went well until Rylo came out. Rylo was performing. He had on his ski mask. He took off his ski mas. Lil Baby came out to perform his part of the song and out of nowhere BOOM BOOM!"
Fans told FOX13 that security rushed the stage and shuttled performers off as the scene became chaotic.
"Out of nowhere, we just heard a big gunshot," said a woman after the concert. "Then everybody started to run."
Memphis rapper GloRilla was also scheduled to perform at the show.
In a video posted to social media after the shooting GloRilla said, "Memphis is ghetto as f**k. We been on this tour this whole f*****g time and today they want to f*****g shoot. It ain't been a shootout at not a one of these shows... Man, this some ghetto s**t. It ain't even funny, for real."
A FedExForum spokesperson released a statement regarding the shots fired during the concert:
"A person was shot last night at FedExForum during the Lil Baby concert. The incident is under investigation and we are fully cooperating with the Memphis Police Department."
Fans FOX13 spoke with worry that this incident will keep Lil Baby and artists like him from performing in Memphis.
"Memphis, y'all got to get it together. That's why we can't have s**t now. Do you hear me? Lil Baby ain't gonna never come back here. He ain't gonna never come back to Memphis," two fans said after the concert shooting.
FOX13 has reached out to the FedExForum and their security team to find out how the gun got inside of the venue in the first place. That's a question Memphis Police apparently also have.
"The FedExForum contracts with a private security company that screens patrons for weapons," a statement from the Memphis Police Department said. "It is unknown, at this time, how the suspect was able to circumvent the security screening process."
No one else was injured, according to MPD.
"There were no other injuries resulting from this senseless act, where thousands of concertgoers were in attendance," a statement from the Memphis Police Department said.
The day after the shooting took place, Memphis Police said they still had not identified the shooter, but asked anyone with information about the gunman to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible could result in a cash reward.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shooting at Lil Baby concert inside of FedExForum was premeditated, police say
- Elementary school teacher charged with rape of child in Tipton County
- Woman shot in Downtown Memphis, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives