MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was wounded following a shooting.
At approximately 5:55 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting call at an address on Stone Ridge Drive, off Riverdale Road.
When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot.
The victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Unlucky Class of ‘13: Overton High School reunion in jeopardy after money 'mishandled'
- MPD looking for possible suspects after 17-year-old dies in Memphis, police say
- Stepmother identifies teen killed in Fayette County overdose deaths; speaks on life struggles
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives