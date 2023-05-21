Man stabbed to death in Fox Meadows, MPD says

Stock photo of ambulance lights.

 wsfurlan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was wounded following a shooting.

At approximately 5:55 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting call at an address on Stone Ridge Drive, off Riverdale Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot.

The victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

