MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital following a late Saturday night shooting.
On June 24 at approximately 11:28 p.m., Memphis Police went to the scene of a shooting call at the Elvis Presley Boulevard Inn.
When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
