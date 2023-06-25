Memphis, TN (38111)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. A chance for strong storms in the late afternoon and evening. High 96F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.