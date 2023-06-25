MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Gunfire rang out of a South Memphis neighborhood Saturday night.
On June 24 at approximately 11 p.m., Memphis Police went to a scene on South Parkway East, near Mississippi Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.
The victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
