MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police is seeking the public's help for information on a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.
At approximately 5:56 a.m., police went to a scene of a pedestrian stuck on a hit-and-run near Union Avenue and Bellevue Boulevard.
A man, 34, was struck while walking in the roadway by an unknown SUV vehicle, possibly white in color.
The victim sustained serious injuries, police said.
The car will possibly have front-end damage.
No arrests have been made, as this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.
If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.
