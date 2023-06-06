MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who said he longed to be a police officer got to play one briefly after stealing a sheriff department's hand-held radio, police said.
Patrick Alexander, 43, was charged with theft of property $2,500-$10,00 and criminal impersonation.
A Shelby County Sheriff's Office communication radio was stolen that belonged to a juvenile court staffer on June 2.
The alleged thief used the radio several times over the next three days to impersonate a law officer, police said.
Officers determined who stole the radio after reviewing video footage.
Alexander was taken to the General Investigation Bureau office at 201 Poplar Avenue and, when interviewed by officers, explained that he took the radio because he "always wanted to be a police officer."
He kept the radio in a locker at a storage space business on Covington Way. After searching the space, detectives recovered the radio.
No bond was set for Alexander.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot with rifle in own Berclair front yard after argument over parking spot, neighbors say
- ‘I couldn’t function’: Crooks with ties to Nigeria steal Memphis woman’s $77K house payment
- NLE Choppa's mom speaks after officials say rapper's 'Dream Court' destroyed by fireworks
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives