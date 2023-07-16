Police tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is seriously injured after a shooting in North Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department (MPD).

According to Memphis Police, they went to a call regarding a shooting near Crockett Street around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Later, Memphis Police were told there was a man at Firehouse 15 with a gunshot wound, MPD said.

He was sent to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

