MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is seriously injured after a shooting in North Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department (MPD).
According to Memphis Police, they went to a call regarding a shooting near Crockett Street around 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Later, Memphis Police were told there was a man at Firehouse 15 with a gunshot wound, MPD said.
He was sent to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman charged after 15-year-old shot to death in Hickory Hill, records show
- 'Thanks for nothing': Ice Cube calls out FedExForum, Ticketmaster
- Man in critical condition after North Memphis shooting, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives