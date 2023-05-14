MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man critically injured after a shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
On Sunday, Memphis Police went to the area near Webbway Drive about a shooting call around 8:46 p.m.
One man was found shot and sent to Regional One Hospital, according to MPD.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Large police presence near Harbor town restaurant after shots fired, police say
- Child dead after shooting near Walker Homes neighborhood, police say
- Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives