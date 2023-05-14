Police light

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man critically injured after a shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

On Sunday, Memphis Police went to the area near Webbway Drive about a shooting call around 8:46 p.m.

One man was found shot and sent to Regional One Hospital, according to MPD.

There is no suspect information at this time.

