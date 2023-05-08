MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot in the early hours of May 8 in Frayser, Memphis Police said.
Officers responded to a call just after 3 a.m. on Medford Cove.
One person was found shot and was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, Memphis Fire said.
MPD have no suspects, they said.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
