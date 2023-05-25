HORN LAKE, Miss. - A man is dead after a shooting near Goodman Road, according to the Horn Lake Police Department.
Officers responded Thursday afternoon to Highway 51, north of Goodman Road, and found a man with a gunshot wound
He was taken to Baptist Desoto Hospital, where he later died from injuries, Horn Lake Police said.
The man suspected in the shooting, Decedron Johnson, drove away from the area before officers arrived, Horn Lake Police said.
Police said that the shooting happened due to a verbal altercation.
Police said that just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday that Johnson was taken into custody without incident in Coahoma County.
