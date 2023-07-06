MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A manhunt in Whitehaven ended with a suspect in custody and an officer in the hospital with minor injuries.
MPD reported the situation started when the suspect fired shots in the air at an apartment complex, then led officers on a foot chase into a wooded area near the corner of Elvis Presley and Winchester.
“He didn’t have on any socks, no shirt,” a woman, who saw the chase and requested not to be identified, said. “His clothes were completely wet and he just jumped the gate right where the bushes are and ran past me as I was getting out of the car.”
That witness, who saw the man run through the parking lot of a hotel, said she saw eight officers chasing the man, who jumped another fence into the woods.
“He was jogging,” she said. “He just kept running past me like he was trying to get away.”
By 5 p.m., MPD had a helicopter circling the woods. Squad cars were parked around the block and officers and dogs combed the woods.
Other witnesses said they watched the chase from their homes and were relieved when the suspect was caught.
“We were really scared. There are so many kids out here running around and playing,” a witness told FOX13. “Who wants to be outside when there’s somebody crazy running around with a gun? Like, he could have shot somebody.”
MPD said there were no injuries aside from an officer whose leg was caught in barbed wire during the search.
Police have not yet identified the suspect or announced any charges.
