MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 20-year-old was indicted for a carjacking, that led to another man's death.
On March 15, Memphis Police rushed to an address on Faronia Square, near Elvis Presley Boulevard, in regards to a carjacking.
When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man shot.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but would later die an hour later.
It was later reported that Jamar Tanner, 20, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, carjacking, and theft of property.
Tanner has a bond set at $1.2 million.
