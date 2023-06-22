MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 25-year-old man has been indicted by the Shelby County District Attorney's Office in a deadly home invasion from five years ago.
The DA's office announced Thursday, June 22, 2023, that murder charges were brought against Madrecious Taylor for his role in the killing of James Milliken, who, investigators said, was gunned down inside his home in December 2018.
Taylor was charged with several offenses, including first-degree murder, murder in perpetration of aggravated burglary, murder in perpetration of aggravated and aggravated kidnapping, records show.
According to the DA's office, his bond on the new charges was set at $1 million.
This past May, Chief Prosecutor Paul Hagerman and Assistant District Attorney Forrest Edwards conducted a review of Taylor, who is a repeat offender with multiple pending violent felony cases, and found a link between Taylor and Milliken's death, the DA's office said.
"After further investigation as part of DA (Steve) Mulroy’s Cold Case Initiative, a partnership with the Memphis Police Department, Madrecious Taylor was indicted for the murder of James Milliken," the DA's office said in a statement.
FOX13 previously reported that a then-19-year-old woman, Kyah Austin, was arrested in the death of Milliken.
The 68-year-old was found shot to death in his home around 6 p.m. Dec. 6, 2018, on Rangeline Road, police said at the time.
