MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man shot and seriously injured in Downtown Memphis has died, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
Around 8:35 p.m., MPD went to a shooting call near Lt George W Lee and BB King and found a man with gunshot wounds, police said.
The man was sent to the hospital in critical condition where he later died, MPD said after 8 a.m.
This is an ongoing investigation.
