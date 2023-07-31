WATCH: Man dead from injuries suffered in Downtown shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man shot and seriously injured in Downtown Memphis has died, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

Around 8:35 p.m., MPD went to a shooting call near Lt George W Lee and BB King and found a man with gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was sent to the hospital in critical condition where he later died, MPD said after 8 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

