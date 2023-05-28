MPD Generic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 47-year-old man was hurt following a Cooper-Young shooting, according to Memphis Police.

On May 27 at approximately 11:55 p.m., police went to an address on East Parkway South.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police said the shooting occurred on Young Avenue.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

