MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested on multiple auto burglary charges after police connected him to a hit-and-run crash, police said.
Derico McThune, 19, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, evading arrest, two counts of possession of a burglary tools, two counts of theft of property $10,000-$60,000 and vandalism $1,000-$2,500.
A Kia Forte reportedly stolen on Sept. 2 near the University of Tennessee Health Science Center was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Sept 4, police said.
When officers found the car at South Third Street and Person Avenue, its passenger window was busted and its steering wheel was disassembled.
The damage was estimated at $1,000.
The car's passengers ran away from the crash.
The same day at 8 a.m., a Kia Sportage was reported stolen from a resident's driveway.
Two hours later, Memphis Police Auto Theft Task Force investigators along with MPD Aviation officers and a MPD K-9 unit spotted the Sportage near Horn Lake and Brooks roads in South Memphis.
After the Kia stopped at 2981 South Center Road, police said, four passengers got out of the car and ran after they saw police cars converging on them.
Police arrested all four - three of whom were juveniles - including McThune, and a pair of gloves and a screwdriver were found atop the car seat where McThune had been sitting, police said.
McThune admitted to being involved with both the stolen Kia Forte and Kia Sportage during questioning, police said.
None of the four arrested claimed possession of the auto burglary tools.
McThune's bond was set at $5,000.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 8 high-end cars stolen at local business, police say
- Shooting at Hickory Hill apartment complex sends 2 to hospital, police say
- 3 dead, 3 severely injured after crash on Summer Avenue, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives