MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was detained Thursday afternoon after he allegedly jumped into a stolen car and rammed into a police cruiser, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 12:30 p.m. to a suspicious vehicle on Goodloe Avenue and located it in the area of South Parkway and Florida Street.

Police said the vehicle was stolen.

A man got into the vehicle and struck a squad car while trying to get away, police said.

Officers detained the man, police said.

No injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

