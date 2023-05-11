MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was detained Thursday afternoon after he allegedly jumped into a stolen car and rammed into a police cruiser, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 12:30 p.m. to a suspicious vehicle on Goodloe Avenue and located it in the area of South Parkway and Florida Street.
Police said the vehicle was stolen.
A man got into the vehicle and struck a squad car while trying to get away, police said.
Officers detained the man, police said.
No injuries reported.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
