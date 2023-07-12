MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man kicked down a door while robbing a gas station, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On July 8 around 10:22 p.m., officers responded to a scene of a robbery at the Marathon Gas Station on Airways Boulevard, according to MPD.
According to MPD, the man entered the gas station armed with a handgun and demanded money from the register.
The man kicked the door open which led behind the counter where he pointed a gun at the cashier head and demanded the money, MPD said.
MPD said the cashier gave him the money and the suspect was last seen fleeing the scene on foot.
MPD urges anyone with information of the incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
