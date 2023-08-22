Train Hits Pedestrian

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after being hit by a train in Binghampton Tuesday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

MPD said the deadly crash happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Pershing Avenue and Scott Street. 

A man was hit by the train and killed at the scene, according to police. 

