MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after being hit by a train in Binghampton Tuesday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the deadly crash happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Pershing Avenue and Scott Street.
A man was hit by the train and killed at the scene, according to police.
