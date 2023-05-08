TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. - A 27-year-old man was killed after being struck by a Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle early Saturday, officials said.
According to the Tunica County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), law enforcement and first responders arrived just before 12:40 a.m. Saturday to a crash on U.S. Highway 61 near Sonic and found that the man had been seriously injured.
The man was treated on the scene but later died, TCSO said.
The man was identified by TCSO as Cornelius Joiner, of Tunica, Miss.
TCSO said the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.
No other details were released.
"TCSO extends its heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family of Mr. Cornelius Joiner," the department said in a statement, "as well as to the Mississippi Highway Patrolmen involved."
