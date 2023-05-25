HORN LAKE, Miss. - A man is dead after a shooting near Goodman Road, according to the Horn Lake Police Department.
Horn Lake Police said that when they were at the scene at Hwy 51 North of Goodman Road, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was then rushed to Baptist Desoto Hospital.
He later died from injuries, Horn Lake Police said.
Decedron Johnson, the suspect who killed the man, drove away from the area before officers arrived, Horn Lake Police said.
Police said that the shooting happened due to a verbal altercation.
Police are looking for Johnson and said that he could be armed and dangerous.
This is an ongoing investigation.
