MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after a shooting in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Memphis Police went to a shooting near N McNeil Street, and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds around 1:48 p.m. on Sunday.
He was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and later died from his injuries.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- One dead, four others hurt including child in Parkway Village mass shooting, MPD says
- Germantown water samples submitted still detect diesel, more results expected late Sunday afternoon
- Poorly thrown milkshake stirs woman's anger, then armed robbery charges, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives