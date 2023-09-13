MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot to death in Whitehaven on Wednesday night, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 7:30 p.m. to a shooting on Whiteplains Cove and found a man had been shot.
The man was rushed to Regional One Health but police said that he did not survive his injuries.
A woman believed to be the suspected shooter took off from the scene, police said.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
