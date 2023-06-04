MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was killed, another was taken to the hospital following an early morning shooting, according to Memphis Police.
At approximately 5:20 a.m., police went to an address on Marion Avenue, off South Highland Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot.
The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another victim was found at Baptist East in non-critical condition.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
