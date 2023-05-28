Police light

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed, another was hurt following a gas station shooting.

At approximately 3:20 a.m., Memphis Police went to the Exxon gas station on Danny Thomas Boulevard and Poplar Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additionally, another man was taken to Regional One by private vehicle.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

