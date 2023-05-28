MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed, another was hurt following a gas station shooting.
At approximately 3:20 a.m., Memphis Police went to the Exxon gas station on Danny Thomas Boulevard and Poplar Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Additionally, another man was taken to Regional One by private vehicle.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Child shot, dropped off at fire station, police say
- Southaven double shooting leaves 1 dead, another hurt, police say
- 3rd-grader walks mile away from school alone, blames stress and TCAP exam
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives