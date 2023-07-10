MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Nearly a half dozen Memphis Police officers are on the scene of a shooting early Monday morning in southeast Memphis.
According to MPD, officers were called to the area of Prescott Road between Lamar Avenue and Cherokee Boulevard around 2 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death.
The victim was shot near South Perkins, then was later found on Prescott Road, police said.
This is being investigated as the 171st murder.
Our FOX13 crews counted at least 20 police cars at the Marathon Gas Station on Prescott Road.
FOX13 is working to learn more about the shooting.
