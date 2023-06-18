Stock photo of police lights.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting leaves a 33-year-old man dead early Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:13 a.m., Memphis Police went to an address on Olive Bark Drive, off Sycamore Woods Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man on the ground shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was detained at the scene, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

