MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting leaves a 33-year-old man dead early Sunday morning.
At approximately 2:13 a.m., Memphis Police went to an address on Olive Bark Drive, off Sycamore Woods Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man on the ground shot.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman was detained at the scene, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
