MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after a two-car crash in Orange Mound, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said they went to the car crash at Ketchum and Lindberg Road around 6:08 p.m. Saturday.
When they arrived, one man was dead on the scene, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
