Police tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after a two-car crash in Orange Mound, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said they went to the car crash at Ketchum and Lindberg Road around 6:08 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, one man was dead on the scene, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News